"Challenge the unspoken rules" is the task Whanganui District Health Board is asking of people on White Ribbon Day.

The White Ribbon movement aims to engage with the community, particularly men to stop violence towards women and children.

This year's theme focuses on outdated ideas on how to act, express and what it takes to be a man.

On November 25 WDHB will mark White Ribbon Day with information at the hospital's main entrance organised by the board's Youth Mortality Review Committee regional co-ordinator Terry Sarten.

Advertisement

He said participating staff will embrace the theme to challenge the unspoken rules.

Sarten said physical violence, emotional and physical abuse did enormous damage to women and children and has long term consequences.

"Men in our community can change that by challenging their mates, uncles, grandfathers, fathers and sons to act when they are aware of abusive behaviour.

"They can play a crucial role in changing families, whānau, workplaces and communities."

He said challenging the rules is another positive step toward embracing this kaupapa.

"Even if we don't agree with them, these rules still exist silently in the background for far too many. Rules like: Be the Man, Toughen Up and Boys Don't Cry reinforce unhelpful stereotypes about what it is to be a man."

Sarten said parents, caregivers and influences have the opportunity to speak up over the unspoken.

"By saying out loud to our boys and young men that it's okay for them to be who they are, we can encourage them to define themselves as men who have respectful relationships – which, in turn, protects our whole community."

Advertisement

The community is invited to attend the annual White Ribbon March today starting at the corner of St Hill St and Taupo Quay and proceeding up Victoria Ave to Majestic Square at 12pm.

In the lead up to the day, the Whanganui DHB has been promoting an informative series of weekly videos on its Facebook page to help support this year's White Ribbon message.