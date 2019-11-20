Whanganui police have noticed an increase in burglaries on garden sheds. Items targeted include weed eaters, lawnmowers, petrol and other gardening equipment.

Most of these have not required forced entry and could be prevented by the sheds being locked. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105.



Food bank drive

The annual Food Bank Drive for City Mission last month collected over 360 boxes of canned, dried and other foodstuffs. Convener Terry Coxon praised the Whanganui Collegiate students who worked in cold and windy weather to collect the donations and thanked everyone who donated for their generosity. NZME Whanganui contributed with over $1000 of non-perishable food and products to the drive.

Bed sores

Whanganui District Health Board is partnering with ACC to help people caring for family at home to understand what causes pressure injuries (also known as bed sores).

The pressure injury team will be at Trafalgar Square from 10.30am to 2.30pm today to talk to anyone who wants to find out more.

Today also marks Worldwide STOP Pressure Injury Day and the team is launching a pressure injury helpline people can call for help and advice. The helpline is 021 901 538.