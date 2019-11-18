Police have confirmed a vehicle that was stolen during an aggravated robbery outside Whanganui's Trafalgar Square has been found burnt out.

During the robbery a man was confronted by three people who reportedly stabbed him and stole his vehicle in the early hours of November 16.

The Toyota Corolla station wagon was found set alight on Mosston Rd in the early hours of November 17.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident and are also seeking witnesses to the fire.

The man remains in Whanganui Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Police anonymously via the police 105 non-emergency line or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.