There will no doubt be a few tears when Gonville School principal Greg Elgar walks out the gate for the last time at the end of term.

He will be sad to go, he says, but he needs to join his wife Rose who has moved to Auckland for work.

"Air Chathams has been great but the commuting has been getting a bit much.

"I have loved my time at this school but now there are 20 children here whose parents I taught and I think I probably should go before the grandchildren turn up.

"I have clocked up a total of 25 years at the school now."

He has been principal for the past five years while the school has been rapidly growing.

In the past three years, the roll has grown by more than 100 and the school has introduced zoning to prevent overcrowding.

Elgar attributes the growth to the increasing number of young families moving to the area.

"It is one of those population shifts that occur in cities.

"Gonville had an older population when I started here but there are a lot of new Whanganui families in the suburb now."

It could also be the principal's reputation as a fun guy with a big heart for children and the community that has been part of the attraction.

"Well, I have been inclined to dress up as Santa Claus and I have visited school family homes in that guise in previous years.

"We also went in groups to visit the rest homes in the area.

"This year we're setting up Santa's Grotto in the school hall and inviting the community to come to us."

Elgar has also played storybook characters in school productions, including the mischievous Dr Seuss character, The Cat in the Hat.

"I have never become bored working with kids because I find them hilarious and I love the way they think.

"Last week a little boy asked me to name my third favourite dinosaur and when I said 'Stegosaurus' he nodded his approval and walked away."

Elgar said he will miss those conversations but he is not in a hurry to find another position just yet.

"When I do start looking, I'll probably apply for a teaching position rather than a principal role because I do enjoy being hands-on.

"As a principal of a smaller school, you still have that but I would find it hard in a big school where I wouldn't know children's names."

Elgar leaves Gonville School with a roll of 270 and he says the capacity number is 275.

He will be succeeded by current Keith St School deputy principal Sarita Payne who has previously taught at Gonville.

"She is a perfect fit and I leave with the confidence that the school will be in excellent hands with great teachers and board of trustees."

Keith St principal Linda Ireton said she is sorry to lose Payne but is delighted for her.

"Sarita will be brilliant - it's a great move for her and for Gonville.

"We have advertised for a new deputy and applications close next week."

Meanwhile, the Gonville Santa Claus will shortly make his last appearance in a local grotto.

And like the Cat in the Hat, he is likely to come back and visit sometime.