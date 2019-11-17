Police have released the name of the person who died following a fatal crash on Anzac Pde in Whanganui on November 9.

She was 68-year-old Jeanette Mary Gibbs of Bastia Hill, Whanganui.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue and police extended its sympathies to her family and friends.

Last week a man appeared in Whanganui District Court on one charge of drink driving causing manslaughter in relation to the fatal crash.

The 41-year-old man was given interim name suppression when he appeared in court on Monday.

The man is due to next appear in the Whanganui High Court on December 4.