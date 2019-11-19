Vetty Petcare's mission is to help keep up to date with our furry friends' healthcare.

"I went to Leon and said this has to be easier - owning a pet with all the confusion about treatments - and he had a similar view," co-founder David Walker said.

Walker and veterinarian and business partner Leon Christensen have created New Zealand's first pet healthcare subscription service, based in the Taranaki and Whanganui regions.

"Everyone leads such busy lives you forget about it, but it's detrimental to your pet's health - you only start doing it when they start scratching," Walker said.

He said Christensen came with more of a veterinarian perspective where he regularly saw cats and dogs coming into his clinic that were only treated once a year, or were not treated at all, and the frustration grew from there.

He said through their research they were shocked how little people actually knew or just forgot, with only 25 per cent of New Zealand pets treated regularly.

"What Leon and I are trying to do is drive to keep your pets in optimal health. This is not a necessity for humans - we don't sniff around in the dirt, we don't need to be wormed or defleaed - whereas pets, it's a basic healthcare requirement."

Their online subscription service lets customers select their pet's size and weight and specific products which are then delivered to their door every time their pet is due for another treatment.

Vetty is owned and operated by a registered veterinarian so the treatments are broken up to the exact doses that the pet needs.

Walker said this removed any confusion owners may have selecting products when visiting the vet or buying online as Christensen has selected and put together products he trusts.

Joined by business partner Jason Meuli to help kick start the business, Vetty has been up and running since the beginning of the year and now serves thousands of pets nationwide.

They only cater to cats and dogs but Walker said they were looking to increase their offerings to other pets and healthcare products in the near future.