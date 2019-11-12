The introduction of more technology at Whanganui District Council has resulted in the council picking up the "best digital transformation" award at a national awards evening.

The council project included digitising property plans, introducing new online services, implementing an innovative electronic visitor management system, upgrading security technology, creating a digital room booking system and introducing digital kiosks to enable customers to complete transactions online.

The award was presented to council at the Association of Local Government Information Management (ALGIM) annual conference in Wellington last week.

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell said council wanted to remove outdated procedural barriers and use technology to enhance customers' experience.

"In December 2018 we initiated a project to move our customer services function from a transactional to interactive customer customer-centric environment.

"Digital innovation was identified at the time as an important principle in this transformation."

Fell said benefits of the transformation were evident.



"We've established a paperless environment which contributes to our social and environmental wellbeing, onsite and cash handling security has been improved, waiting times have been reduced and more importantly, our customers have been empowered with self-service options and a more respectful and dignified environment in which to address their requirements."

Council's solutions delivery lead Ari Houshangi and business improvements lead Jay Paterson were at the event to collect the award.

"Based on a clearly outlined vision, we were able to evaluate and design how best to deliver technologies needed for the transformation," Houshangi said.

"This national industry award by ALGIM recognises both the vision and the execution of this transformation through technology."