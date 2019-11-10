Armistice Day and the anniversary of the end of World War I is being commemorated with a special service at the National Army Museum Te Mata Toa in Waiouru.

The service takes place at the tears on greenstone memorial – Roimata Poaunamu from 11am on Monday, November 11.

More than 100,000 men and women served overseas with the NZ expeditionary force during the war, which equated to almost one in 10 of the country's total population at the time.

More than 59,000 New Zealand casualties were recorded and 18,166 were killed.