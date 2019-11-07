Whanganui residents have done their part to bring kiwi band Six60 to town for a free gig.

Six60 will perform in a quick acoustic jam at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Sunday.

Fans were invited to cast an online vote for their region in the hopes of bringing the band to perform as part of a quick "Hometown Visit" tour. The top two regions that secured the most votes would get performances.

The poll closed last night with Whanganui and Gisborne coming out on top.

Advertisement

Six 60 will have a limited album signing following the performance.

The free event has a limited capacity.