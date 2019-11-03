Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson is thrilled with the results of a fundraising house auction in Bulls.

The house that Bulls built is a four-bedroom, renovated house which fetched $382,000 at auction on Saturday to help fund the building of a new community centre.

"It is a stunning result," said Watson.

"There were several bidders and the house was sold to a lady who lives locally and works in Bulls.

"She wishes to remain anonymous at this stage."

The house has new foundations, insulation, paint, guttering, alarm, heat pump, floor coverings, decor, fittings, moisture remover, appliances, plumbing, wiring and a new auto door on the garage all donated by local businesses.

The council donated the section, a local house relocation business found them a house and the local tradespeople came forward with offers of work.

The Rangitikei District Council were up against changes to legislation on earthquake-prone buildings and had just seven and a half years to replace a town hall and library.

"The town looked at all of the options around whether you repair things, whether you earthquake-strengthen, and having looked at the cost of earthquake-strengthening, which of course doesn't mean that something is fit for use either, the town decided that the best facility would be a new facility incorporating all of these features," said Watson.

The building of the new $6m facility which will incorporate the town hall, library, information centre and town square is funded from a loan and rates but fundraising was needed to make up the balance.

"It is a brilliant result and I am so grateful to everyone who has contributed," said Watson.

"We had a barbecue and celebration with all the people who have worked to make this happen."