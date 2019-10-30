The planters outside Whanganui's Grand Hotel always put on a colourful display and hotel owner Neville Gorrie is contemplating his next flower plantings.

Gorrie sources some of his plants from the annual plant fair which has been held at All Saints Church hall in Whanganui East for the past five years. The hotel, on the corner of Guyton and St Hill streets, currently has a display of daisy plants Gorrie bought at last year's fair.

"There's always a big range of plants so I'm wondering what I'll buy this time," Gorrie said.

The fair has been expanded this year to include a vintage garage sale, crafts, cakes, preserves and Devonshire teas as well as the usual plant sale. There will also be a bouncy castle and face painting to keep the children entertained.

The Church & Plant Fair is at 9am to noon on Saturday, November 2, at All Saints in Moana St.