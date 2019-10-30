Each time Koffie Fugah visits Whanganui, he leaves behind an enthusiastic new group of drummers.

"His previous workshops proved so much fun that Community Drumming Whanganui was established a month after his first visit to keep playing those drums and feeling great," early convert Jacqueline Brand-Holt said.

"He is coming back to Whanganui this weekend for two days of West African inspired rhythm and dance. This is the fourth return for Koffie Fugah."

Fugah moved to New Zealand from Ghana in West Africa in 2013 after visiting a friend and falling in love with the country.

He is now a New Zealand citizen and Brand-Holt said he is the first person to have performed a djembe drum solo at his affirmation ceremony.

"He now travels extensively around New Zealand teaching the art of these rhythms and their accompanying dances.

"Whanganui is part of his latest North Island tour and we are delighted to welcome him back."

She describes Fugah as "a true cultural ambassador" who has established his Kododo Drum and Dance School to the extent that he is now offering drumming and dance tours to Ghana where Kiwis can deepen their experience of learning the rhythms and dances in the place they come from.

Community Drumming Whanganui performed rhythms learned from Fugah at the recent Whanganui Festival of Cultures, along with some they have developed themselves.

"We meet fortnightly and try to encourage a few masters like Koffie Fugah to come and teach each year.

"Us local djembe drummers like to meet informally during lunchtime down by the river to play together and we welcome others to come and join us."

Brand-Holt said there is great satisfaction in playing a part of a bigger whole when it all comes together.

"Come and give it go and let's get our groove on."

The weekend workshops are suitable for newcomers and djembe drums will be allocated with registration.

Drumming workshops begin at 1pm on Saturday and Sunday at Duncan Pavilion in Castlecliff. To register call 021 026 80964 or see details on Facebook.