Work appears to have all but stopped at the site of a 20 metre cellphone tower in Whanganui East but Spark says it's just waiting for equipment to arrive.

Construction of Spark's network tower in the Whanganui East shopping centre began in late August. The tower, which will provide 3G and 4G services, is placed between Merchant's Liquor and Dolphin Takeaways.

Whanganui District Council issued a compliance certificate for the project in April.

In a statement, a Spark spokesperson confirmed work was continuing and said completion would depend on the availability and delivery of required equipment.

An estimated completion date was not provided.

The site has been targeted by protest signs and some residents mulled over the idea of an injunction; however, Spark has not received formal notice of legal action about the site.

In September, Spark said community data usage in Whanganui had increased by more than 1500 per cent in the last three years, and that an existing site was reaching full capacity.