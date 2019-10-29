Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Letters: Let's help the kindy kids

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Danica Williams, Jake Wakelin and Lillian Callaghan will not be able to learn on the veranda during bad weather for the time being after Aramoho Kindergarten's blinds were stolen.

Danica Williams, Jake Wakelin and Lillian Callaghan will not be able to learn on the veranda during bad weather for the time being after Aramoho Kindergarten's blinds were stolen.

Let's help the kindy kids
I was appalled to hear that someone has stolen the new blinds that were installed in June.

As the blinds were purpose built it's hard to believe that they could be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.