Photo / Bevan Conley
Halloween's origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Events in Whanganui this week are indicative of how Halloween has evolved and diversified. A special film screening at Confluence, an alternative celebration with a light show at Faith City Church, a drag spectacular at Lucky Bar and a safe trick or treat evening at Bason Botanic Gardens are just some of them.
THURSDAY
Victoria Ave Architecture
When: 5.30pm-6.30pm
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St
Details: How the Arts and Crafts Movement of 1890-1939 influenced the styling of Victoria Ave. Whanganui Regional Museum spring lecture series. Koha appreciated.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Spookers - special Halloween screening of this unique slice of Kiwi life on the big screen. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Ride Like A Girl
When: 6.30pm
Where: Embassy 3, 34 Victoria Ave
Details: Jockey Lisa Allpress hosts this special screening in support of Wanganui Riding for the Disabled. Tickets $25.
Light Party
When: 5.30pm
Where: Faith City Church, 127 Springfield Rd
Details: An hour-and-a-half of fun, lollies, rides and food. All welcome.
Trunk or Treat
When: 5.30pm-7pm
Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, 552 Rapanui Rd
Details: Dress up your car boot and yourself and bring a supply of treats.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Scream Queens Halloween
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: A three-hour Cabaret Halloween Drag Spooktacular featuring House of Drag's Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it. Tickets $30 from eventbrite
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Nourish Your Soul
When: 9.30am-4.30pm
Where: Whanganui Girls College Hall
Details: Meditation, clairvoyance, healing practices. Mini workshops and free talks. Donations to Whanganui Women's Network.
Art in the Garden
When: 9am-4pm today and tomorrow
Where: 60 Papaiti Rd, Aramoho
Details: Whanganui Potters' Society host their annual show of pottery, paintings, plants, outdoor art and garden furniture, bird feeders and more. Free admission. No dogs.
St John Annual Collectors Fair
When: 10am-2pm today and tomorrow
Where: 25 Tawa St
Details: Retro, vintage, antiques and collectables including old books, art glass, china, jewellery, Crown Lynn, paintings and prints, fabric, kitchenalia, knick knacks, old toys and lots more.
Hunterville Huntaway Festival
When: 12pm
Where: Bruce Street, Hunterville
Details: Annual event featuring the Shepherds' Shemozzle where dogs and owners compete in a gruelling race. Also features other competitions, events, activities and entertainment for all ages.
Drumming Workshop
When: 1pm today and tomorrow
Where: Duncan Pavilion
Details: Drum master Koffie Fugah is coming back to Whanganui to teach the art of djembe drumming. Registration essential. To register call 021 026 80964 or see details on Facebook.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Durie Hill Village Market
When: 11am-2pm
Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave
Details: Free seeds planting event for kids at 12.30pm. Come for lunch and a bargain or two.
Missy Raines Trio
When: 4:30pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Details: From Nashville Tennessee, Missy Raines presents bluegrass, jazz and Americana music. Cash bar. Ticket pre-sales $20, door sales $25. Enquiries 06 349 0506.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Cameraperson - Excerpts and offcuts from the cinematographer Kirsten Johnson's remarkable career. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz for details.
TUESDAY
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
