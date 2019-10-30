[A_271017WCBRCMus02.JPG]

Halloween's origins date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Events in Whanganui this week are indicative of how Halloween has evolved and diversified. A special film screening at Confluence, an alternative celebration with a light show at Faith City Church, a drag spectacular at Lucky Bar and a safe trick or treat evening at Bason Botanic Gardens are just some of them.

THURSDAY

Victoria Ave Architecture

When: 5.30pm-6.30pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

Details: How the Arts and Crafts Movement of 1890-1939 influenced the styling of Victoria Ave. Whanganui Regional Museum spring lecture series. Koha appreciated.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Spookers - special Halloween screening of this unique slice of Kiwi life on the big screen. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Ride Like A Girl

When: 6.30pm

Where: Embassy 3, 34 Victoria Ave

Details: Jockey Lisa Allpress hosts this special screening in support of Wanganui Riding for the Disabled. Tickets $25.

Light Party

When: 5.30pm

Where: Faith City Church, 127 Springfield Rd

Details: An hour-and-a-half of fun, lollies, rides and food. All welcome.

Trunk or Treat

When: 5.30pm-7pm

Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, 552 Rapanui Rd

Details: Dress up your car boot and yourself and bring a supply of treats.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Scream Queens Halloween

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: A three-hour Cabaret Halloween Drag Spooktacular featuring House of Drag's Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it. Tickets $30 from eventbrite

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Nourish Your Soul

When: 9.30am-4.30pm

Where: Whanganui Girls College Hall

Details: Meditation, clairvoyance, healing practices. Mini workshops and free talks. Donations to Whanganui Women's Network.

Art in the Garden

When: 9am-4pm today and tomorrow

Where: 60 Papaiti Rd, Aramoho

Details: Whanganui Potters' Society host their annual show of pottery, paintings, plants, outdoor art and garden furniture, bird feeders and more. Free admission. No dogs.

St John Annual Collectors Fair

When: 10am-2pm today and tomorrow

Where: 25 Tawa St

Details: Retro, vintage, antiques and collectables including old books, art glass, china, jewellery, Crown Lynn, paintings and prints, fabric, kitchenalia, knick knacks, old toys and lots more.

Hunterville Huntaway Festival

When: 12pm

Where: Bruce Street, Hunterville

Details: Annual event featuring the Shepherds' Shemozzle where dogs and owners compete in a gruelling race. Also features other competitions, events, activities and entertainment for all ages.

Drumming Workshop

When: 1pm today and tomorrow

Where: Duncan Pavilion

Details: Drum master Koffie Fugah is coming back to Whanganui to teach the art of djembe drumming. Registration essential. To register call 021 026 80964 or see details on Facebook.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Durie Hill Village Market

When: 11am-2pm

Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave

Details: Free seeds planting event for kids at 12.30pm. Come for lunch and a bargain or two.

Missy Raines Trio

When: 4:30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: From Nashville Tennessee, Missy Raines presents bluegrass, jazz and Americana music. Cash bar. Ticket pre-sales $20, door sales $25. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Cameraperson - Excerpts and offcuts from the cinematographer Kirsten Johnson's remarkable career. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz for details.

TUESDAY

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

