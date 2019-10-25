The team at NZME Whanganui got behind this week's City Mission Food Bank drive with the help of local businesses and the public.

NZME Whanganui advertising staff came up with the idea of filling a trailer with items for the food bank appeal.

"Giving back to the community is important to us and this is the annual food drive so we decided to get on board," media specialist Richard Benson said.

"We are extremely happy we were able to give over $1000 of non-perishable food and products to the drive.

"A huge thank you to the following for donating in one way or another: Hire IT for the use of their trailer, staff and the public for donating food, Countdown Victoria Ave and all of the businesses involved in our newspaper promotion."