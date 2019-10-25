Whanganui has taken a stand against violence in an event that has attracted hundreds of people.

The crowd has gathered at Majestic Square after marching from Moutoa Gardens on Friday morning.

Friends, whanau, and the wider community are there to remember Feona McKay-Patea, whose body was found by police on October 3 while following up a missing person report.

A 26-year-old Taranaki man has been charged with her murder and was due to appear in Whanganui District Court this afternoon.

A strong police presence could be seen at the event. Several schools were also present and performed waiata.

March organiser Kiritahi Firmin said it was an important day to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have been taken tragically.

"It's about celebrating those from our families who have been taken tragically but to ensure their lives haven't been taken in vain.

"It's to say clearly that Nga Paerangi iwi stand up for them, and that we take responsibility and accountability for the future of our children."

Firmin said changes need to be made to stop violence.

"We need to be challenging our own iwi leadership, and I want to say that clearly," she said.

"We're investing in property, but we have to invest in our people to help us grow and develop, and get this mongrel of violence out of our homes."

Kiritahi Firmin was one of the organisers of the march. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kimiora Trust, which Firmin is a part of, is working alongside the Ministry of Social Development to create an anti-violence campaign called "love me, don't hurt me".

"It's a safe relationships campaign that's for women. It's starting locally but we're taking it nationally," Firmin said.

"What I love about this is now people can see what we're doing, this is real and we're going to take it to the limit."

Former Whanganui District councillor and march organiser Jack Bullock said there was a challenge in breaking a generational cycle of violence.

"We've all come together to try to come up with a Whanganui-based solution to curb this issue.

"It's a complex issue and it's something that's not going to change in a week or a year.

"It's a generational change, so we need to start to motivate our whanau to make that change now, and it starts with young people.

"We've got to start somewhere and today's the day."

Brenda Reuben, who last month held a vigil in remembrance of her daughter Jasmine Wilson, was at the event to show her support.