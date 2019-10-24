Netball Whanganui has had to fork out to improve its security systems after gear was stolen from the organisation's Peat St building.

It's believed the break in happened over the weekend as it wasn't until Monday morning that a club executive found a door had been kicked in.

Netball Whanganui president Amanda Gedye said the organisation was absolutely gutted by the theft.

"We're not a large profit organisation, we're just managing to get through and keep things running," she said.

Two laptops, food from the fridge and cupboard were stolen alongside boxes of toilet paper.

Following the break in, Gedye said the community had stepped up and offered its support.

"Whanganui is a pretty special place and we've had some really awesome responses.

"It's gone right up to the Central Netball Zone which has contacted us to share their disappointment, so it's been really nice."

Most of the club's information is stored online but Gedye said there would still be some information on the laptops which could not be recovered.

"Obviously we have to replace the laptops to operate, and we've had to look at putting in security cameras which is a big cost at this time of year because there's not a lot of funding coming in, but we've got to do what we have to do to protect ourselves," she said.

"If we can get our stuff back we would be stoked but I don't think that's going to happen."

The incident has been reported to Whanganui Police.