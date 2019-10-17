Whanganui District Council has opened registrations for its inaugural household hazardous waste day initiative.

The initiative takes place on Saturday, November 9, when those who are registered will be able to safely get rid of household hazardous waste such as batteries, insecticides and solvents.

Whanganui District Council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said having old unwanted chemicals lying around in sheds and garages can be a danger for children and pets.

"Our household hazardous waste day initiative helps people to make their homes safer and do the right thing for the environment."

Anyone who has household hazardous waste to get rid of can register through the council's website. After registering, a drop-off location will be provided for November 9.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-in, first-served basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

Council plans on running four hazardous waste days per year.