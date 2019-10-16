We are another month closer to Christmas, the weather's warming up and daylight saving is here.

The work of first responders attending to crashes in Whanganui has not slowed up. In September, local police have reported on, investigated and/or attended 46 crashes in the Whanganui area.

Of these 46 crashes, 11 were on rural roads and 35 in Whanganui city. There were nine crashes in the central business district, with three of these being dings within carparks.

Two crashes were at South Beach and, as the weather warms up, this is a reminder to anyone using a vehicle on the beach to take particular care.

This car went off the road after the driver lost control. No one was hurt and the car did not roll down the bank. Photo / Supplied

There is limited traction and there can be a temptation to drive quicker than the conditions allow. It only takes the slightest misjudgement for things to go badly wrong.

The beach is still classed as a road, so drivers can be prosecuted for any dangerous driving behaviour on the beach just as they would on a road. This can include drink driving, careless, dangerous and reckless driving.

There was also a crash on the gravel road at Languard Bluff following three crashes on the same road in August.

The school holidays have also been and gone so the roads will be busy with students cycling and walking to school and with family members dropping off their children.

Please take particular care when driving around the schools. Be patient and expect our young people to do the unexpected, especially when crossing roads or going through intersections on bikes.

For the month of October we are concentrating on impaired drivers. This can be alcohol- or drug-affected drivers.

The driver of this vehicle lost control at South Beach and the vehicle rolled before coming to a stop. The occupants were not injured. Photo / Supplied

If you have plans to head out for a couple of drinks, please think about your transport and leave the car at home.

If you are organising a social activity involving alcohol, be a responsible host and make sure your guests do not drink and drive.

If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive after drinking, do not drive. Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about one-third of all fatal crashes.