Chamber music ensemble the Jacquin Trio - said to be an audacious combination of clarinet, violin/viola and piano - is bringing its raucous sense of fun to Whanganui.

Clarinettist Jessie Grimes, violin and viola player Kay Stephen and pianist Charis Hanning will present the final concert of the 2019 celebrity subscription series at the Prince Edward Auditorium on Thursday.

The trio is the only group to have won both the Royal Overseas League and St Martin-in-the-Fields competitions.

"The Jacquins have been making music together for the best part of a decade," Chamber Music Wanganui's Ingrid Culliford said.

Advertisement

"In this concert, they will perform romantic music for clarinet, viola and piano by Brahms, Bruch and Glinka, as well as Beethoven and a short piano solo by Dame Gillian Whitehead."

Noted for their lively audience rapport and ease in a variety of settings, the Jacquins bring passion, energy and a raucous sense of fun to every performance.

Individually, each performer pursues a highly successful musical career. London-based Grimes is a chamber musician and orchestral player, as well as a teacher, presenter and creative workshop leader.

She teaches clarinet at the Royal College of Music (RCM) Junior Department, can be regularly heard on BBC Radio 3, has presented live on BBC television, and works closely with the Ulster Orchestra, presenting concerts and workshops.

Stephen is in demand on both violin and viola with orchestras such as the Halle, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, and the City of London Sinfonia, as well as with various other chamber music ensembles.

With family roots in Vancouver and Hong Kong, pianist Charis Hanning has made London her home. She is experienced in solo, accompaniment and chamber music and loves most of all to collaborate with others.

Culliford said Chamber Music Wanganui would like to thank Dalgleish Architects for their sponsorship of the concert.

Jacquin Trio: Thursday, October 17, 7.30pm, Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate, Grey St. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House box office, or at the door (no eftpos). Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20, students $5.