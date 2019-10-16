Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

This episode is hosted by Zaryd Wilson and Jesse King and discusses the impact of the Parapara closure, Israel Adesanya's UFC middleweight title win, this brazen attempt to steal a pack of meat, the ongoing Rugby World Cup, the proposed closure of Mars Petcare threatening 150 jobs, Wanganui Rugby's amazing run to the Meads Cup semifinals and finally, after more than four year, the Anzac Pde washout repairs are complete!.

Jesse King and Zaryd Wilson host this week's episode.

