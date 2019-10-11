Laurie McDermott received an early birthday surprise with presentation of a Freemason's 50 years' service badge.

Mr McDermott will be 91at the end of October.

He joined the Bulls Lodge in 1969 and in 1978 became Master of the Lodge.

This week Master of Lodge Rangitikei 38 Laurie Hunt visited Mr McDermott to present the suit and lapel badges in recognition of his service as Almoner Lodge Officer.

The Office of Almoner is regarded as one of the senior offices of a Masonic Lodge.

An ALO spends time caring for sick or hospitalised members of the community with or without Freemason's affiliation.

Mr McDermott would also take them to appointments if required.

The Bulls Lodge was started in 1880 and in 2004 merged with Rangitikei where Freemasons still meet today.

Freemasons is a charitable organisation and Rangitikei Lodge Master Graeme Hill said they have been giving out university scholarships for 40 years.

"Jacinda Ardern is a Masonic scholar."

Every year Freemasons give $250,000 in scholarships to universities.

Ten post-graduates receive $6000 annually and those studying a Masters or doctorate receives $10,000.

Hill said the Freemason members gave the money to the scholarships.