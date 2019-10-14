Children of all ages got their creative juices flowing during the school holidays.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui organised one of a number of holiday programmes in the city, with children aged 4-12 invited to make creations from different materials.

Marketing and events co-ordinator Paula Fore said parents and caregivers also got involved.

"It's about getting them [children] out of the house and being creative and showing them what can be made out of really little resources."

Participants made Christmas bells out of mini terracotta pots and created moss balls with the Department of Conservation.

Scrap timber was used to build anything they liked which resulted in a lot of dragons, aliens, dinosaurs, unicorns, cats and dogs creations, Fore said.

Lia Smit designed and made her own plant pot. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

They also potted plants in 11cm terracotta pots and created a marvel maze.

Columbus Cafe gave the children a free hot chocolate and every child received an apron, bag and balloon.

Fore said they first held the programme for one week in the July school holidays and it proved so popular they decided to run it over two weeks in the recent holidays. It is hoped to run another programme during the next school holidays.