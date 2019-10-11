Planning for a march to remember Feona McKay-Patea is continuing while some family members take time to mourn the loss of a "gentle soul".

The 23-year-old's body was found in a Lee St property in Castlecliff on Thursday last week, and police launched a homicide investigation the next day.

Her tangi was held at Kaiwhaiki Marae on Tuesday.

McKay-Patea's aunt, Kiritahi Firmin, said the whānau are still coming to terms with the death.

"She was a gentle, quiet woman and she was focused on family," Firmin said.

"She wasn't a socialite; she was just a really devoted mum to her children.

"A lot of the family has to rest and discuss what's happened, and we're encouraging them to do just that because we've got experts in the field who will also stand up for the deaths."

A small working party has been put together this week to plan a public march in remembrance of McKay-Patea with the march likely to be on Wednesday.

The group includes family members and also representatives of agencies involved in the "It's Not OK" campaign.

"What we want to do is to look at the outcomes after our march for domestic violence protection," Firmin said.

"What we have been talking about is education and prevention at the grassroots level and everybody getting involved."

Firmin said she will contact Brenda Reuben, the mother of Jasmine Wilson who died after being dropped off at Whanganui Hospital with critical injuries.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil at Majestic Square to remember Wilson and take a stand against domestic violence on September 14.

Now, Firmin wants to see the community come together after another life has been lost.

"We're calling for the entire country and all the ministers to fully support us.

"We've got to take full ownership at all levels because we're all affected by domestic violence.

"We are coming to give honour to her memory and making sure her life wasn't taken in vain but we are now going to stand up for her, and the thousands of others who have been taken in such a terrible way."

In a statement a police spokesperson said the investigation into McKay-Patea's death is continuing.

"While we are grateful to those who have provided assistance, we encourage anyone else with information regarding Feona's death or the last few days of her life to contact police.

"If you can help, please call Whanganui Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."