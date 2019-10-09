Whanganui District Health Board radiographers will strike on two days next week.

The action is part of a series of nationwide strikes by nearly 1100 district health board radiographers and follows nine months of failed negotiations between the radiographers' union, Apex, and district health boards.

The strike will start at 7am on both Monday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 16, ending 7am the next day.

Whanganui DHB says people with appointments that require medical imaging services on those days have been notified and appointments will be rescheduled.

The strike does not affect ultrasound services.

People who have been asked to get an x-ray from Whanganui Hospital's medical imaging department should do this after October 16.

Walk-in x-ray services in Waimarino and Taihape will be available as normal.

Life and limb preserving services – which require medical imaging to prevent death or permanent injury - will be provided as normal by Whanganui Hospital's emergency department.