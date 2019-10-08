Police are still trying to identify the driver or owner of a dark-coloured SUV seen on the night Whanganui woman Fay Butler died following a hit-and-run.

Her body was found near the corner of Anzac Pde and Helmore St at 1.55am on August 28 and police confirmed she had suffered injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Police said it was extremely unlikely that the driver of the vehicle involved would not have known that a collision had occurred.

More than three weeks ago, police said they were looking for the driver/owner of a grey four-door sedan with a black middle trim and a dark SUV.

Now, they are only looking for people who have information about the dark SUV that was seen on CCTV footage driving in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 or to provide it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Butler was a 79-year-old independent flat resident at Masonic Village Wanganui on Masonic Dr.