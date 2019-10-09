St Andrew's Turakina Presbyterian Church is holding a Kirkin o' the Tartan service on Sunday. The annual service attended by people of Scottish descent is based on a tradition started by the Rev Peter Marshall in New York in the 1940s to raise funds for the British war relief during World War II. The tradition has its roots in the days of the 1747 British Act of Proscription when the wearing of the kilt was banned in the Highlands. Small pieces of tartan were brought to church to be secretly blessed. Everyone is welcome to take or wear a piece of tartan and join the service and celebration.

THURSDAY

Mid-year Book Fair

When: From today until Sunday

Where: Old Farmers Building, Victoria Ave

Details: Huge range of book titles. Funds raised will support new Wellington children's hospital.

Story time at the Museum

When: 1.30pm today and Friday

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum

Details: Join Lisa Reweti as she takes you on a journey through the trial and tribulations of our very own superhero Māui. Free entry.

October Dance Festival

When: Today and Friday from 8.30am until 9pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Dancers from throughout the country will compete in ballet, jazz, modern, hip-hop, tap and groups. Festival pass: adult $14.50, child $8.50. Book at RWOH. See wanganuicompetitions.weebly.com

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Herbs - a documentary on the legendary New Zealand reggae group directed by Tearepa Kahi. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

The Dignity of Risk

When: 7.30pm today, Friday and Saturday

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Details: A black comedy by Joan Rosier-Jones, directed by Kerry Girdwood. Three "refugees" from the mental health system are searching for their Jerusalem. Age advice 16+. Adult $25, senior/student/Rep members $20.

FRIDAY

After 5 with Marilyn Waring

When: 5pm until approx 6pm

Where: Belmont Golf Club

Details: Enjoy a relaxed opportunity to mix and mingle over a drink and canapes. Waring will speak about her book The Political Years. Funds raised will go towards educators for Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa.

Greg Copeland and Steve Guitar Gilles

When:8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Acoustic blues duo taking it to the roots with an up close and personal journey. Tickets $15-$20 from eventfinda.co.nz

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Chris Skinner in Concert

When: 2pm

Where: St Mary's Catholic Church, Campbell St

Details: Father Chris Skinner presents a concert of contemporary Christian music. $25 or $20 for Gold cardholders. Purchase tickets from church office or pay at the door.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

SUNDAY

Kirkin o' the Tartan Service

When: 2pm

Where: St Andrew's Turakina

Details: Celebrating Scottish heritage and the wearing of the tartan. The service will be followed by afternoon tea following the piping in of the haggis. All welcome.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

MONDAY

Laser Light Extravaganza

When: From 6pm

Where: Cooks Gardens

Details: Enjoy a night of lights, music and entertainment. No alcohol, no smoking or vaping and no glass. Adult $10, child (5-12 years) $5), family $30 (two adults and three children), children under 5 free. Support Hospice Whanganui. Book at RWOH.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: A Man Called Ove - Hannes Holm, Sweden 2015. A stirring comedy that tracks an unlikely friendship between a neighbourhood grouch and his immigrant neighbours. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

Nature Talk: Campbell here, on Campbell Island

When: 7.30pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

Details: Talk by Whanganui ranger Jim Campbell on his three months on Campbell Island last summer. Free, but gold coin donation appreciated.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl

Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

