St Andrew's Turakina Presbyterian Church is holding a Kirkin o' the Tartan service on Sunday. The annual service attended by people of Scottish descent is based on a tradition started by the Rev Peter Marshall in New York in the 1940s to raise funds for the British war relief during World War II. The tradition has its roots in the days of the 1747 British Act of Proscription when the wearing of the kilt was banned in the Highlands. Small pieces of tartan were brought to church to be secretly blessed. Everyone is welcome to take or wear a piece of tartan and join the service and celebration.
THURSDAY
Mid-year Book Fair
When: From today until Sunday
Where: Old Farmers Building, Victoria Ave
Details: Huge range of book titles. Funds raised will support new Wellington children's hospital.
Story time at the Museum
When: 1.30pm today and Friday
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum
Details: Join Lisa Reweti as she takes you on a journey through the trial and tribulations of our very own superhero Māui. Free entry.
October Dance Festival
When: Today and Friday from 8.30am until 9pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Dancers from throughout the country will compete in ballet, jazz, modern, hip-hop, tap and groups. Festival pass: adult $14.50, child $8.50. Book at RWOH. See wanganuicompetitions.weebly.com
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Herbs - a documentary on the legendary New Zealand reggae group directed by Tearepa Kahi. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
The Dignity of Risk
When: 7.30pm today, Friday and Saturday
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St
Details: A black comedy by Joan Rosier-Jones, directed by Kerry Girdwood. Three "refugees" from the mental health system are searching for their Jerusalem. Age advice 16+. Adult $25, senior/student/Rep members $20.
FRIDAY
After 5 with Marilyn Waring
When: 5pm until approx 6pm
Where: Belmont Golf Club
Details: Enjoy a relaxed opportunity to mix and mingle over a drink and canapes. Waring will speak about her book The Political Years. Funds raised will go towards educators for Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa.
Greg Copeland and Steve Guitar Gilles
When:8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Acoustic blues duo taking it to the roots with an up close and personal journey. Tickets $15-$20 from eventfinda.co.nz
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Chris Skinner in Concert
When: 2pm
Where: St Mary's Catholic Church, Campbell St
Details: Father Chris Skinner presents a concert of contemporary Christian music. $25 or $20 for Gold cardholders. Purchase tickets from church office or pay at the door.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
SUNDAY
Kirkin o' the Tartan Service
When: 2pm
Where: St Andrew's Turakina
Details: Celebrating Scottish heritage and the wearing of the tartan. The service will be followed by afternoon tea following the piping in of the haggis. All welcome.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
MONDAY
Laser Light Extravaganza
When: From 6pm
Where: Cooks Gardens
Details: Enjoy a night of lights, music and entertainment. No alcohol, no smoking or vaping and no glass. Adult $10, child (5-12 years) $5), family $30 (two adults and three children), children under 5 free. Support Hospice Whanganui. Book at RWOH.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: A Man Called Ove - Hannes Holm, Sweden 2015. A stirring comedy that tracks an unlikely friendship between a neighbourhood grouch and his immigrant neighbours. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
Nature Talk: Campbell here, on Campbell Island
When: 7.30pm
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St
Details: Talk by Whanganui ranger Jim Campbell on his three months on Campbell Island last summer. Free, but gold coin donation appreciated.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl
Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
