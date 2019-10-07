Police are urging members of the public who may have information regarding the death of Whanganui woman Feona McKay-Patea to contact them.

Feona's body was discovered last Thursday in a property on Lee St in Castlecliff and police launched a homicide investigation the following day.

A scene examination at the Lee Street property has been completed and police are reviewing evidence gathered from that examination.



Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said police have been speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances leading up to Feona's death.



"The investigation team is grateful to all those who have contacted police to provide information and assistance to assist our enquiries," Harrison said.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about Feona McKay-Patea's death or the last few days of her life after her body was found on Lee St last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have information regarding Feona's death or the last few days of her life.

Family members raising money for her sons on a Givealittle page titled "Justice for our Feona" said McKay-Patea died violently.

"She was a kind and gentle 23-year-old mother of two young boys. Her sons have been left motherless."

"We are asking the country to support her boys and support their future."



Anyone with information can call Whanganui Police on 105 or it can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.