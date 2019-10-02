The State Highway 4 Parapara Rd remains closed on Thursday after the surface was deemed unstable forcing it's closure on Wednesday.

NZTA says that the road will be closed all day with an update expected by 10am on Friday.

The road is closed between Raetihi and the intersection with Fields Track, which is open for light vehicles.

Motorists are also advised to use State Highway 1 as a detour route and should allow extra time to complete their journeys.

Residents in the area will still have access to their homes.