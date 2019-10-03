Whanganui Hospital has received a mysterious $5000 donation that arrived in the form of a cheque last month.

The anonymous donation came with instructions that the money should go to the hospital's Art and Archives Group.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said the hospital was very grateful for the generous gift.

"We will make sure it is put to good use by our Art and Archives Group," Simpson said.

Advertisement

The Art and Archives Group uses art and archival material, including photography and interpretation panels, to improve people's experience when they come to the hospital.

Simpson said going to the hospital could be a difficult and daunting experience and they were always looking for ways to make it more friendly and welcoming.

"Artwork is carefully chosen for each setting to help humanise the otherwise large and clinical corridors and spaces, anchoring the place in the district and community and to reflect the outside environment."

The hospital group recently ran a public photo competition which attracted more than 200 entries, a number of which are being chosen to go on the walls of the corridor near the therapy departments.

Another project in the Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation ward will be the development of a memory hub, with 16 black and white photographs of Whanganui in the 1920s to 1960s.

It is hoped the prints will help stimulate memories for patients who are suffering from memory loss.