While thousands huddle around screens on Wednesday night watching the All Blacks take in their second match of the Rugby World Cup, few will be watching as intently as Whanganui's Debbie Coltman.

Her son, the six-test All Black will be making his Cup debut against Canada.

"It's very exciting and I'm nervous as most mothers are when their child is in the limelight and having to perform well," Debbie said.

Liam's grandparents also live in Whanganui.

Debbie Coltman wasn't able to make it to Japan for the tournament but is planning to watch her son take to the field on TV.

"It's a rather expensive trip and accommodation, and we're not sure how much time you're actually going to get with him because they're fairly busy even when they're not playing," she said.

"But I decided I'd be brave and watch it live tonight at a friend's place."

Coltman has played six games for the All Blacks after making his debut against Italy in 2016.

Debbie said her son had worked hard to get to the position he's in.

"He's come back from two really serious injuries, and he's got back to this level which I think is pretty amazing.

"I'm sure he'll go well but I'll still be nervous."

The match kicks off at 11.15pm.