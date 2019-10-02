Cooks Gallery in Trafalgar Place is a hive of activity on a Monday morning when Wanganui Arts Society members gather.

Artists are painting and drawing with oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolours while others are working with threads and fabrics.

"It is a social time when members can bring their work along and talk while they work," society publicity officer Judy Webby said.

"Sometimes it's good to have company while you work and we inspire each other.

"It is both social and therapeutic."

The society is holding its annual group exhibition throughout October and November and there is a wide variety on show.

"Members have produced works in oils, acrylics and watercolours and, as you can see, there's a wide variety of subjects as well."

Webby is showing some of her own landscapes which depict scenes from around the Whanganui region and Richard Cotgrove has works from further afield including a large painting of Te Waikoropupu Springs in the South Island's Golden Bay.

Nancy Welsh has found inspiration closer to home with local scenes.

"I've been particularly drawn to a camellia tree and I have chosen a bright palette for my works in this exhibition."

Janice Cusack says rural scenes and animals are her favourite subjects to paint.

"I've been experimenting with mixing different paints recently.

"I tried using watercolours with acrylics for the background and I'm pleased with the results."

Other arts society members with works in the annual exhibition are Heather Spooner, Lyn Lyne, Ropiha Paul Bevan and Lorraine Halliwell.

Webby said the society welcomes new members and they can be contacted via the Wanganui Arts Society Facebook page or by calling 021 150 7776

Wanganui Arts Society annual exhibition: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl. Open 10am to 3pm Mondays and Saturdays and 10am to noon on Sundays.