Whanganui District Health Board radiographers will strike on Wednesday.

The action is part of a nationwide strike of nearly 1100 district health board radiographers around the country and follows nine months of failed negotiations between the radiographer's union, Apex, and DHBs.

In Whanganui the strikes will run from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

WDHB said people with appointments which require medical imaging services on this date had been notified and appointments would be rescheduled.

Advertisement

The strike does not affect ultrasound services.

If you have been asked to get an x-ray from Whanganui Hospital's medical imaging department please do this after October 2.

Walk-in x-ray services in Waimarino and Taihape will continue as normal (Tuesdays and Thursdays).

Life and limb preserving services – which require medical imaging to prevent death or permanent injury - will continue to be provided by our emergency department.

In a statement, Whanganui District Health Board said it recognised the legal right of staff to strike.