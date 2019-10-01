There are hundreds of collectable treasures on offer at bargain prices at Whanganui's Koha Shed this week.

"These items have been donated for sale," Koha Shed manager Sherron Sunnex said.

"People have given these goods to help us raise money to support our foodbank, pay the rates and keep our services going."

There is Crown Lynn, Temuka and Royal Doulton china, glassware, silverware, lots of jewellery, artworks, new label clothing, retro clothing, leather wear, ball gowns, shoes, handbags, antique dolls and toys.

Koha Shed manager Sherron Sunnex with some of the vast array of collectable treasures on offer this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have had jewellery items valued and an appraiser has had a look at the artworks," Sunnex said.

"There is some beautiful stuff here."

Marton artist Dave Adlum has donated one of his paintings for sale and there is a handmade wedding dress from the 1930s.

"The prices are very reasonable and we are not looking to make big profits.

"We just want to make a decent sum to help us keep on helping Whanganui families."

Sunnex said 57 adults and 67 children have been assisted by the Koha Shed foodbank during the past month.

"We do parcels for people on tight budgets who can't get to other foodbanks during their open hours.

"They are often working people who just need enough to last them for a few days.

"We make up parcels with enough to get them through until payday."

She said the Koha Shed spends from $150 to $200 a week to supplement the donated items and ensure that the parcels have nutritional balance.

"People need healthy kai to keep them going."

Sunnex set up The Koha Shed in her garage with her daughter-in-law Meegan Manuka in 2012 and people were invited to take what they needed or leave donations.

After working from a temporary base in Hakeke St, where teams of regular volunteers distributed food, furniture and went out to shovel mud from flooded properties during the 2015 floods, they moved to their current home in Duncan St to continue their work.

A well-established garden now produces vegetables (and fruit during summer) for distribution with food parcels.

The goods for koha service is temporarily suspended while the pop-up shop is in operation and will resume after the school holidays.

"The pop-up shop will be open from 10am until 3pm until Saturday although we may extend it into next week," Sunnex said.

"We'll see how it goes."

The Koha Shed Pop-up Fundraiser Shop: 88 Duncan St. Open daily from 10am to 3pm. Last day, Saturday, October 5.