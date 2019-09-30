Mars Petcare is planning to close its Whanganui factory at the end of 2020, affecting 152 staff.

Mars announced today that it intends to move production of cat food pouches to a facility in Thailand.

The American-owned family company has been operating in Whanganui for 26 years after buying the former Lucky Petfood business in Castlecliff. It held a series of celebrations in May last year for its 25th anniversary. Some staff have been with the company since the Lucky Petfood days.

"It's a sad day for our business, and our focus is on supporting our [staff] and their families right now," Dan Pope, Supply Transformation Lead, said.

"While it's no surprise to our team that the factory has faced challenges in the past few years, it's entirely to the credit of our team that we've been able to continue operating locally as long as we have.

"Despite continued investment, we can't meet the future needs of growing markets in Asia Pacific and it makes sense to consider looking at sites that can deliver the scale and innovation required."

The Thailand factory would have five times the volume capacity of the Whanganui facility, and be able to supply pouch products to the entire Asia Pacific region, including New Zealand, Mars said in a statement.

The company says it will consult staff and union representatives over the next few weeks.

"If confirmed, all Whanganui [staff] who leave Mars Petcare will be paid their full legal entitlements and redundancy compensation. In addition, extensive retraining, outplacement assistance and counselling will be provided to help transition [staff] on to the next stage in their careers."

Chief executive of Whanganui and Partners, Whanganui's economic development agency, Mark Ward did not want to comment when contacted by the Chronicle other than to say "obviously this is a complicated, strategic decision they've made".

He said Whanganui District Council was preparing a written statement.

The semi-automated manufacturing plant has a 5000sq m factory in Castlecliff. It runs four shifts, seven days a week, with eight-hour and 12-hour shifts on a rotating roster.

Mars has been heavily involved in Whanganui community events and sponsorship.

The company's New Zealand sales operations were not affected by the planned closure, Pope said.