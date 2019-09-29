For those living with dementia, Saturday morning provided them, their families, carers and members of the community the chance to walk and raise awareness in light of World Alzheimers Month.

Organised by Alzheimers Whanganui, the annual Alzheimers Memory walk drew a crowd of around 150 members, of all generations accompanied by their furry four-legged friends.

Alzheimers Whanganui manager Wendy Patterson said it provided people living with dementia an opportunity to get out, see people and be part of the community.

"So it may be just a kind word or a hello, they may not remember where they were during the day but at the time they're having a good time," she said.

"Really it's just coming together and sharing so that people can share their experiences."

A Highland Pipe Band led the way down to Dublin Street Bridge and then returned.

The Highland Pipe Band led the way in the annual Memory Walk. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Staff from Jane Winstone Retirement Village were situated halfway along the walk with refreshments.

People were encouraged to bring their dogs and dress them up which Patterson said looked fantastic.

"You don't have to be aligned with us, or be a member or have someone with dementia or you can come along as your own group and its just lovely for the community to see everybody walking together."

Face painting provided by Kirsty from AccessAbility was also a big hit among the children, Patterson said.

Alongside raising awareness for their own organisation, Patterson said they invited other community groups such as the Whanganui Prostate Cancer Foundation to come along, wear their T-shirts and fly their banners high.

"We wanted to bring everyone together and show the community we work together and we are out there and everyone's doing their best with limited finances."

Robbie Julian and Maizy came along to join in on the Memory Walk. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's Rapid Response team donated their time and resources to set up a marquee and hold a sausage sizzle to raise funds for Alzheimers Whanganui.

Alongside registration sign-ups, T-shirt sales and donations the organisation was able to raise around $4000.

Patterson said they greatly appreciated all money raised and it will be put towards day trips and outings for those living with dementia.

With September being World Alzheimer's Month a number of Memory Walks have been held nationwide to raise awareness and support for local Alzheimer's organisations.