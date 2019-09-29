Whanganui's Space Gallery is on the move again.

Owner and curator Sarah Williams and her dad and business partner Jon Williams announced the move less than a year after the gallery moved into its current location on the corner of St Hill St and Taupo Quay.

"Similarly to the move earlier this year, it is only to the building next door," Sarah Williams said.

Next year the gallery will move to 18 St Hill St, a 1907 building which was the original home of the Dalgety and Company warehouse and head office.

Sarah Williams said she was drawn to the scale of the interior space and with its semi-industrial vibe it is well suited to a new function as a gallery and studio space. It also provides scope for a range of other business activities.

"The purchase enables Space to consolidate its business model and to provide more opportunities for growth and development."

Jon Williams has lived in Christchurch for many years and following on from the earthquakes has observed first-hand how important heritage buildings are to our unique history.

"The opportunity to purchase and renovate one in the Old Town Precinct right here in Whanganui was too good to miss," he said.

The business model has enabled greater opportunities for nationwide promotion, with continued development of the Space Studio and Gallery website and social media platforms, which have performed increasingly well.

"Space continues to showcase Whanganui artists nationally, enabling us to provide

locals with the opportunity to interact with artists, as well as ensuring that a wider audience can engage with the talent that exists here," Sarah Williams said.

"Developing our events programme has been exciting, and the new venue offers us even more dynamic possibilities."

The exhibition programme will kick off in early February next year. Expressions of interest for exhibitions and pop-up shows can bee submitted now and Sarah invites interested artists to make bookings.

The studio spaces for artists will continue, with a move to the new location later this year.

"Our hope is that when people see this space alive that it might inspire others to utilise heritage spaces that the whole community can benefit from," Sarah said.