Where did author Robin Hyde live in Whanganui? Who sang "There's a porpoise close behind us, and he's treading on my tail"? Which New Zealand poet called himself Hemi?

Quizzers and literature lovers can test their knowledge at the Whanganui Literary Festival quiz on Friday, with quiz master Grant Hird putting together a variety of questions and formats.

"It's not a dry and dusty quiz like some of those books you have left on the top shelf and forgotten about," Hird said.

"Prepare to be surprised."

Some questions will be a bit cryptic and others will need a true/false answer or be multi-choice. There will be a visual section, international topics and others relating to publishing, the film industry and theatre. One section will test punters' knowledge of the Whanganui literary scene.

Hird is a quizzer from way back and over the past five years has been making them up.

"I am a history and trivia nut and also enjoy competition.

"My wife Sarah won the Listener's Best 100 Books for the Year so I have been dipping into those to research questions."

One of his favourite books is "From N to Z: New Zealand Guyed For Visitor", first published in 1947 by CV Smith, illustrated by Minhinnick.

Quiz participants can register their own team of six or be put into a team.

The quiz is sponsored by Inkt and there will be spot prizes.

Whanganui Literary Festival Quiz: Stellar Restaurant and Bar Quiz Room, 7pm-9pm, Friday, September 27. Book at the Royal Wanganui Opera House or door sales $10.