Visit Ruapehu has received the Supreme Award at this year's Regional Tourism New Zealand Awards.

The award recognises the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) that has achieved the most significant results in the last 12 months, with Visit Ruapehu standing out for its collaborative approach to tourism.

Regional Tourism New Zealand executive officer Charlie Ives said Visit Ruapehu had shown how a small, tourism-rich region can punch above its weight.

Ruapehu District mayor Don Cameron said the award was a much-deserved recognition for Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy and her team, as well as her predecessor Claire McKnight.

The release of the Manawatu-Whanganui Growth Study in 2015 identified tourism as a major regional opportunity.

McKnight, who was Visit Ruapehu chief executive at the time, worked alongside the council's economic development manager Warren Furner to create a five-year strategy and business plan.

"Since then Visit Ruapehu has worked across the region and outside the region and with Auckland to look at bringing business streams through the district and heading south so the whole region could take advantage of that," Cameron said.

They also worked alongside teams from Tourism NZ, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Taupo and Rotorua councils, Auckland International Airport, Air NZ and KiwiRail to promote the region.

The Visit Ruapehu team with Ruapehu District Council Economic Development Manager Warren Furner (left) and Regional Tourism NZ Executive Officer Charlie Ives (right). Photo / Supplied

Cameron said the new Sky Waka ski lift had sparked a dramatic increase in visitors.

In July alone, 23,000 people visited the region to see the Sky Waka, despite it being, weather-wise, one of the worst skiing seasons in years, Cameron said.

"We know that visitor numbers will increase in the next two years and there is now scope for the whole region to be part of that."

Cameron said through Accelerate25, the Manawatu-Whanganui growth programme, they had received help from Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, iwi and other business leaders.

"Iwi has been very supportive. They're now concerned going forward in protecting the environment and cultural values, particularly on Ruapehu itself. They're a big part of the acceleration we have done with tourism."

Other projects Visit Ruapehu and council are currently working on include joining all cycleways in Ruapehu so people can stop and stay in every town along the way.

They also plan to work with Pipiriki residents to upgrade wastewater, waste management and a village plan, with Whanganui River tours increasing in popularity.

Whanganui & Partners picked up the Digital Performance Award for improvement in digital marketing.