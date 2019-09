Whanganui emergency services were called to a car fire in Kowhai Park last night.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the blaze at 10.15pm. Crews had the fire extinguished around 15 minutes later.

One fire appliance and four crew members attended the scene.

Police have followed up with the vehicle's owner and are making further enquiries.

