The weekend marks the kick-off of the Rugby World Cup and one Whanganui school is backing black on a larger scale.

St Anne's Catholic School not only encouraged the students to wear black clothing on Friday but turned the school field into a giant silver fern.

Parent John Carr from Fleet Australasia Ltd used his time and resources over two days to paint a large silver fern against a black background, using 1000L of paint.

For all students wearing black, there was a gold coin donation and a $2 sausage sizzle for any student wearing black at lunch.

Advertisement

Parent John Carr from Fleet Australasia Ltd used 1000L of paint to create the large silver fern on St Anne's school field. Photo / Brodie Compton

Sports co-ordinator Erin McCullum said all the proceeds will be going towards new rugby goal posts for the school field.

"The kids are really excited, and just the response through the sausage sizzle and the donation of being able to wear mufti, I'm unsure on how much we've raised but it's quite a lot."

The school participated in a whole school photo that will be sent to the All Blacks and entered into the Backing Black photo competition.

Following on from this the school performed a haka in front of their new field for parents and staff members.

Parents were also encouraged to come along and get involved in a Parents v Students Rippa Rugby match at lunchtime.