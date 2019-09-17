Marton builder Todd Sutton is looking to continue his winning ways by bringing the title of Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year back to Rangitikei.

The 24-year-old earned a spot in the national final after taking out first place in the central North Island leg of the competition.

Nerves were not a factor for Sutton who also entered the competition last year.

"I made the top 10 for the region but not the top three, but doing that really gave me confidence heading into this year.

"Doing it again makes me feel like I've grown and given me more confidence in the trade."

Sutton was encouraged to have another crack at the competition by his boss Richard Ellery at Richard's Construction, and his BCITO advisor.

"Last year my adviser told me the competition was more of a year to grow and to get a taste of what competition is like, then to give it a good crack in the second year," Sutton said.

"A lot of friends and family also backed me to enter and get myself out there."

Competitors were required to complete a two-hour practical assignment, followed by an interview and on-site visit with the judging panel where contestants explained their project and ran judges though a safety induction.

The former Rangitikei College student has always been interested in having a trade career and was top of his building and construction classes while at school.

Sutton began his apprenticeship with Richard's Construction in 2015 and became a qualified builder in March this year. He has since taken two apprentices under his wing.

Sutton said winning the award was an amazing experience for his family and work colleagues.

"I had all my family there on the night, listening to the judges go through third and second place, but when my name was called for first it was quite a buzz."

For winning the central North Island title, Sutton was awarded $2000 Carters store credit, a placement at an Outward Bound course, an apprentice membership with the Registered Master Builders Association, and an invitation to the House of the Year awards in November.

Looking towards the national final, Sutton said he's more excited than nervous and is keen to represent the central region.

Sutton will compete against eight other regional winners in the competition, which consists of an interview with the judging panel and a six-hour practical assignment.

The Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year final takes place in November at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.