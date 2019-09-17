Some children's games are universal and Whanganui adults will recognise some of those depicted in John Singleton's paintings.

The paintings make up part of An Exhibit of Arts, now showing in the front gallery at Whanganui Community Arts Centre alongside Singleton's other paintings and ceramics and those of guest artist Frances Sim-Higgins.

Singleton's new book London Street Games is inspired by his childhood memories of a time before the digital age when television was new and children played games in the street.

"We were sent outdoors and we played on the street until it got dark," Singleton said.

"It was very good for our imaginations."

While some of the games are recognisable, others never made it to New Zealand.

"I would like to think modern children might read the book and be inspired to try the games.

"Some of them were really good."

Copies of London Street Games are available for sale at the exhibition.

Singleton's other paintings in the exhibition depict scenes from Whanganui and other New Zealand locations, all rendered in oils and demonstrative of his remarkable versatility.

For his selection of slip-cast ceramic works, he has borrowed from nature with floral works and from artists Aubrey Beardsley and Toulouse-Lautrec.

Sim-Higgins closed her LeftBank Art Supplies store in Taupō Quay last year to focus on teaching and producing art at her Hen & Hound Studio.

Primarily a painter, she has branched out into ceramics and her 1920s-themed figures in the current exhibition are joined by a clay figure of her canine companion Daisy Dachshund.

Women of the 1920s and an adorable dachshund have inspired Frances Sim-Higgins' pottery pieces. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sim-Higgins' watercolour paintings in the exhibition provide a colourful contrast to Singleton's rich, deep colours with their misty tones.

"I call them modern abstract," she said.

"I start out with blocks of colour and they seem to take on a life of their own."

In the back gallery at the arts centre, multi-media artist Joanna Ginn is holding a solo exhibition of paintings, needlework and wool crafts with a selection of cards, posters and booklets.

"I had a really good opening and sold a lot of pieces," she said.

"I've included a broad selection of the different things I produce and they seem to have wide appeal."

Both exhibitions are showing until Saturday, September 21.

Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupō Quay. Open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturday.