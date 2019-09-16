Whanganui Police would like to speak with the occupants or the drivers of two vehicles seen driving the night a woman died as the result of a hit and run.

Fay Butler was 79 when her body was found near the intersection of Anzac Pde and Helmore St at about 1.55am on Wednesday, August 28.

Fay had suffered injuries consistent with a vehicle collision and police immediately appealed for anyone involved to come forward.

Senior Sergeant Aaron Bunker said police have identified the drivers of quite a few vehicles seen driving near the area at the time, but there are others outstanding.

"We're looking for the driver of a grey four-door sedan with a black middle trim that was in the Anzac Parade and Helmore Street area," Bunker said.

"We're also looking for a dark SUV-type vehicle."

Police identified the vehicles using CCTV footage and after conducting enquiries in the area, they have determined that there were also people nearby on foot.

Bunker said police would also like to hear from these people.

"We've had a lot of people come forward already and we'd like to thank them for coming forward and assisting with the enquiry to date," he said.

"If members of the public know anybody with these sorts of vehicles and they've been acting suspiciously, they can contact us via Crimestoppers or the police 105 line."

The Crimestoppers number is 0800 555 111 and is an anonymous line. The file number for Fay's case is 190830/2824.