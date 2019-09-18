Former MP and feminist leader Marylin Waring is coming to Whanganui for a night of celebration as part of the launch for her new book.

Waring at age 23 became the youngest member and the 15th woman to be elected as a member of Parliament in 1975.

Over the last few weeks, Waring has toured throughout New Zealand to the different Zonta clubs to tell her tale and promote her book, The Political Years, and is being brought to town by Zonta Whanganui alongside Whanganui Women's Network and the National Council for Women.

Zonta Whanganui secretary Anne Devonshire said they were hoping to attract people who really knew about Waring and want to get an insight into how she managed all the difficulties she has overcome over the years.

Advertisement

"It will be inspiring but it will also be an opportunity for people to learn more about the work that we do in the various groups."

Devonshire said they were trying to bring more events to town that attracted a female audience and allow them to do things together.

The event will begin at 5pm and run for a few hours with women able to come after work, mix and mingle over food and drinks and have the opportunity to listen and ask questions as Waring speaks.

Member of Zonta Whanganui Philippa Nixon said she first met Waring five years ago at a Zonta International convention, where Waring told Nixon being in Parliament was the loneliest time in her life.

"That was the part that really affected me, she had spoken to all these women from all these international countries and that was the part that got to me."

Nixon said it was a real privilege for Zonta to have Waring coming to Whanganui.

Waring has also been selected to receive the International Zonta centennial anniversary award for New Zealand.

"It was an all-round broad acceptance that she was the one to be chosen," Devonshire said.

Advertisement

The event will be held at the Belmont Golf Club on October 11 with the potential for books sales and a signing from Waring.

*Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from the Royal Wanganui Opera House.