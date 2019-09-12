Whanganui & Partners has secured government funding to set up a business growth advisor role, which will be based locally.

The role is designed to build the capacity of small and medium start-up businesses and will link the region's business people with experts.

Assistance will also be provided to businesses in the Ruapehu and Rangitikei districts.

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Mark Ward said he's excited by what the role will enable for the region's businesses.

Advertisement

The Manawatu-Whanganui region has previously had three advisors based in Palmerston North; however, one of the roles will be based in Whanganui from next week.

"The idea to pitch to Government for this role to be based in Whanganui came from the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and subsequent conversations held with Whanganui & Partners," Ward said.

"It's exciting to have been successful with bringing that idea to reality following strong local interest in the position. This really is a coup for Whanganui & Partners and our region as a whole."

Whanganui resident and Labour Party candidate hopeful Tim Easton has been appointed to the role.

"Tim's understanding of central government, alongside a background of liaising with businesses, set him apart as the leading candidate and I look forward to the value he can bring to our local businesses," Ward said.