A man has been charged in relation to a family harm incident that occurred at a rural Whanganui property last week.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A Police spokesperson said a bedside hearing has taken place, as the man remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The victim also remains in hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police were alerted to the incident at a Papaiti Rd address around 4am on Thursday, September 5.

Both men were transported to Whanganui Hospital by ambulance, before they were transferred to Wellington Hospital.

There was a police presence at the property in the hours following the incident.