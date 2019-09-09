A film that centres around four friends and their lives in Cuba is on show at the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival in Whanganui.

Why Do My Friends Cry? features four female friends who meet up after a gap of 20 years and must work out how to rekindle their friendship when they have lived very different lives.

The film uses the characters' personal stories to encompass many of the issues women face in modern Cuba and throughout the world.

Why Do My Friends Cry? screens at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St, on Tuesday, September 10, at 7pm. Entry is free, koha appreciated.