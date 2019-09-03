Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Castlecliff.

Two fire appliances and eight firefighters attended the fire on Matipo St along with an ambulance.

Police were also present and cordoned off the area at Tiki St.

Senior station officer Doug Bennett said one person was inside the property when Fire and Emergency were alerted, but that they were able to make their own way out.

"When we arrived we found the fire was pretty well developed in the front rooms of the house, we set about having a quick search while the other crew dealt with the fire."

Bennett said the house had received significant damage.

"One room is pretty severely damaged, part of the roof is sagged and dropping down and the house has sustained quite a lot of smoke damage.

"It's a timely reminder to make sure everyone does have working smoke alarms in their house so they get alerted to fires at an early stage."

The blaze was extinguished within five minutes of Fire and Emergency arriving, and investigators are working to confirm the cause of the fire.

Powerco staff were also onsite.